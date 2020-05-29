Perry Wellington 4.5 – This market’s on FIRE!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington 4.5 is a program full of tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling a home.

Hosted by licensed realtor Dawn Pellas, Broker Adam Conrad and Jordan Conrad join her.

Today, Jodan talks about how he expected the housing market to be on fire for a while, and it just so happens to be burning up this week!

PENDING THIS WEEK!

125 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONALISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM

PENDING THIS WEEK!

215 SWEET CHERRY COURT, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM



PENDING THIS WEEK!

511 CAMBRIA STREET, REVLOC – LISTED BY RICHARD PARKS



CLOSED!

59 HAPPY VALLEY DRIVE, HOUTZDALE – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS



NEW LISTING!

208 7TH STREET, WINDBER – LISTED BY WILLIAM SNYDER 814-502-6160

LISTING PRICE: $139,900

DETAILS: Do not miss the chance to get your hands on a newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom up to date home in the heart of Windber. New carpet throughout and radiant floor heat will keep your feet nice and warm this coming winter. The completely remodeled eat in kitchen is loaded with new state of the art appliances, stone countertops, and tile backsplash. Entertain large gatherings in the adjoining dining room. The master bedroom is complimented with a large walk in closet that includes a new washer and dryer. Each floor has it’s own upgraded bathroom. New front and back porches provide a great place for enjoying the outdoors.



NEW LISTING!

LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE

LISTING PRICE: $56,000

DETAILS: flat corner lot in the loop area of Hollidaysburg. .62 acres!



NEW PRICE! $10,000 DROP!

793 LOVEVILLE ROAD, WARRIORS MARK – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

NEW PRICE: $319,900

DETAILS: Check out this $10,000 PRICE DROP on this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a one acre lot in Centre County. Here, you’ll enjoy beautiful country views from your front porch. Inside, you’ve got beautiful hardwood floors…. an open floor plan… a large office and a spacious master suite with a walk in closet and a luxurious master bath!