Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thinking of becoming a real estate agent? Advance Academy might be for you

Thanksgiving is over and the Perry Wellington Realty team was thankful for the Hometown Favorite award they received. They were also thankful for everyone who joined the 10th Annual Turkey Trot with Perry Wellington and the Blair Regional YMCA.
Soon it’s going to be a new year, and with a new year comes doing new things. Maybe something like becoming a real estate agent!
The Advance Academy pre-license classes are starting back up on January 11th — January 10th for those who want to take it online — so you can learn all about being an agent. Classes held Tuesdays and Thursdays with Associate Broker George Pisanick.
Advance Academy Real Estate Classes
Starting: January 10th – ONLINE and January 11th – IN PERSON
Location: 1103 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg
Sign Up Today at www.advanceacademyonline.com
Be sure to check out the whole video above for a quick update on the current real estate market, including an increase of inventory!