Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thinking of becoming a real estate agent? Advance Academy might be for you

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Thanksgiving is over and the Perry Wellington Realty team was thankful for the Hometown Favorite award they received. They were also thankful for everyone who joined the 10th Annual Turkey Trot with Perry Wellington and the Blair Regional YMCA.



Soon it’s going to be a new year, and with a new year comes doing new things. Maybe something like becoming a real estate agent!

The Advance Academy pre-license classes are starting back up on January 11th — January 10th for those who want to take it online — so you can learn all about being an agent. Classes held Tuesdays and Thursdays with Associate Broker George Pisanick.

Advance Academy Real Estate Classes

Starting: January 10th – ONLINE and January 11th – IN PERSON

Location: 1103 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg



Sign Up Today at www.advanceacademyonline.com

Be sure to check out the whole video above for a quick update on the current real estate market, including an increase of inventory!