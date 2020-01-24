Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Team Dynamic

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

4.5% Commission!

Welcome back! The Jordan Conrad team is in the house! Please welcome Chelsey Frederick, Laura Horne and of course team lead Jordan Conrad!

Thanks for being here!

Jordan, this has been a long time coming. But, you added a new buyers agent so we thought before spring selling season really kicks in…. we’d better invite them in or we probably wouldn’t see them until Christmas!

Tell us about the team Jordan and how it works

Chelsey and Laura…. these questions are for both of you….

why join the Jordan Conrad team?

what is your role on the team?

what is a buyer specialist?

What are the benefits for you and your clients?

What made you decide to pursue careers in real estate?

Jordan, what are you looking forward to for sales this year? Is it shaping up to be a busy season?

1710 6Th Avenue, Altoona Listed By Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Well kept, turn-key medical facility! Located in the heart of Altoona with a very high daily traffic count! Close proximity to upmc Altoona and station medical center. The parking lot provides plenty of off-street parking. It can be used for a variety of specialties. Full basement unfinished.