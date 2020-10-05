Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Sweet Smell of Autumn for the Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Staging a home is very important when you are listing it for sale. The team has two guests who say you need also make sure it SMELLS wam and inviting.

Annette Yorks and Diana Das from the State College office share a few ideas on how to make your home not only smell great but feel welcoming as we head into the fall season. Tips and tricks that everyone can utilize in the video above!



370 LOIS LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140

$10,000 PRICE DROP! NOW $459,900!

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath ranch home in the lovely Hillside Farm Estates. This custom home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a large kitchen and dining area, solid surface counters and a comfortable living room with stone Fireplace. Outside you’ll find the full-sized deck with views of Pine Grove Mountain! There is also a full unfinished basement just waiting for you to add your personal touches. The seller is offering a credit of $8300.00 for deck, carpet and interior painting.