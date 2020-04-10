Perry Wellington 4.5 – The State of the Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun talks about the state of the market right now.

He says a large uncertainty remains and it’s true that things are changing everyday with the market and how things operate. Yun says two things will help:

Low mortgage rates

Economic stimulus

Yun also offered a little more hope for the future.



“We have to remember, the economy was in a super good state prior to the virus… and we can get there provided that this shutdown is of only short duration.”

The Perry Wellington Team takes advantage of their employee of the month, the Matterport Camera! It allows clients to create a virtual walkthrough of their homes to help sell it.

Featured Home:

2152 EAGLE VALLEY ROAD, JULIAN, PA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

NEW PRICE! $409,900

DETAILS: Out of the pages of a country home magazine! Beautifully restored farmhouse is a dream with scenic views and close access to the community of Julian. The 10 plus acres provides lots of room to play and garden. With 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, accommodating gatherings and families will never be an issue. Step back into time with this large open eat-in kitchen with a nonworking fireplace. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the home and a newly added powder room on the main level. The second level features 6 bedrooms plus 3 full baths and access to the walk-up attic Complete with a 3 car heated garage/workshop, it’s perfect for the hobbyist. Several outbuildings including a She Shed, a chicken coop a goat barn and a storage building with large covered area to park your RV… Last but not least, choose from the covered front porch or beautifully secluded side patio or rear porch for coffee.