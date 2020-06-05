Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Return of Open Houses

Being Green will be a little easier for us and for real estate as many are officialy leaving the yellow phase.

What does it mean for real estate and the Perry Wellington Realty team?

The Perry Wellington 4.5 takes some time to talk about it and how guidelines will still come into play during the return of open houses.

556 JUSTIN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JUNE 6TH – NOON TO 1:30

510 N. MONTGOMERY STREET HOLLIDAYSBURG 
OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY JUNE 7TH 3 P.M. TO 4:30 P.M.

3412 ONEIDA AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS (814) 329-3021
LISTING PRICE: $239,900
DETAILS: Mansion Park gem with tons of character on a large lot. With the original arched front door, the stone fireplace, hardwood floors, sconces, window seats and telephone nook, this three bedroom home is one of a kind. You get the best of both with hot water heat and central air conditioning. There is a full finished basement with a 3/4 bath and large laundry. The detached two car garage has a full loft that could make a great office or studio.      

