Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Perfect Home?

Perry Wellington
Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

The Perry Wellington Realty team, Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad show you tips and tricks for buying and/or selling a home.

This time they show you what very well could be the “perfect home” in a new listing! If yuo like to spend time in the garage, this place is for you!

NEW LISTING!
54 CLUB LANE, SMOKE RUN – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
LISTING PRICE: $115,000



NEW LISTING! 
COMMERCIAL – $150,000
1307 PLEASANT VALLEY BOULEVARD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BESS LIEBERMAN (814) 799-7173
DETAILS: Building & some fixtures & appliances. Current use is specialty bakery “Say It With Sweets.” 1st floor has 4 rooms & 1/2 bath. 2nd floor has 2 rooms & full bath. Walk-up attic for storage. 4 sinks, 2 refrigerators. Commercial oven installed 2010–available for sale seperately or excluded. Electric upgraded 2010. New AC/Furnace 2011. New flooring first floor & 1 room 2nd floor. Siding replaced on right side 2016. Garage door opener w/2 remotes. Fenced back yard.

Watch the video above to see some great tips on building the perfect backyard fire pit!



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss