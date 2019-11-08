Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Origin

We have a special edition of the show in the spirit of Thanksgiving. We wanted to share some of the ways Perry Wellington Realty gives back to our clients and to our community and, we encourage you to do the same!
We begin with our commission rate. That famous 4.5 percent…. and how the idea for it came about.
That’s our story! Those moving trucks we mentioned are a big help not only to our clients but also to the community. We have loaned them to numerous charities and organizations over the years. including the Hollidaysburg YMCA! We’ll share that story….right here!
Thanksgiving fun fact:
Benjamin Franklin wanted the national bird to be the turkey.
He thought the eagle had “bad moral character”