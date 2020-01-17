Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Numbers: 2019

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

The latest edition of Adam’s monthly article is in the Altoona Mirror this Sunday.

The topic is two homes a day, list early! It is January, so this is as early as it gets in the year.

Watch as the team tells you why now is the time!

The Numbers: 2019

(*Courtesy: Allegheny Highlands Assoc. of Realtors Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2019)

Perry Wellington Realty, LLC $91,070,727 Coldwell Banker Town & Country R.E. $67,602,092 Re/Max Results Realty Group $66,174,834

LISTING SIDE SELLING SIDE

Perry Wellington Realty, LLC $45,295,019 $45,775,708 Coldwell Banker Town & Country R.E. $41,285,850 $26,316,242 Re/Max Results Realty Group $33,110,169 $33,064,665

