Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Market is Still Hot!

Associate Broker George Pisanick joins the Perry Wellington 4.5 team to not only discuss realty, but also to celebrate International Beer Day!

Here’s a few trivia questions, can you answer them?

How long has beer been around?

What are the two types of beer?

You may have had a mimosa in the past, which is champagne and orange juice… but have you had a MAN-mosa?! George shows you how to make one in the video above, compliments of Taste of Home!

Cheers!

While toasting with a “man-mosa” the Perry Wellington Realty team is thrilled to announce that the real estatee market is STILL on fire! There’s bidding wars on new listings and homes are selling fast!

PENDING IN 1 WEEK!

54 CLUB LANE, SMOKE RUN

PENDING IN LESS THAN 1 WEEK!

1919 LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA

PENDING IN LESS THAN 1 WEEK!

505 GOLDEN LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: Recently built one story home in the Holiday Hills subdivision. – 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!