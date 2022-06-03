Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Many sellers are trying to take advantage of the market right now but there is a shift starting that may cause properties to become harder to sell.

Adam Conrad’s latest article, “Harder to Sell” discusses trends and advice for the current market.

“Harder to Sell” highlights

Sellers are starting to panic.

Sell early and take the profits.

Sell now and move in with family.

Selling later is not recommended

In May, 1 in 5 sellers reduced their prices.

Multiple offers are becoming less common which means fewer competing buyers.

As the market becomes more balanced inspections will be part of many sales and contingencies will be common.

Selling may become more difficult, particularly into next year as interest rates continue to rise and buyers fall out of the market.

Homes are still selling pretty quickly if they are priced right and in good condition. Plus new listings are coming on the market, including this one in Glendale Yearound

NEW LISTING! 251 FOX RIDGE LANE, FLINTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART (814) 619-3915DETAILS: $190,000 – Beautiful cozy cabin located on 2 lots inside Glendale Yearound. This 1 story cabin has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Move-in ready! Furniture, beds, appliances all stay! Living room has a cathedral ceiling with large window to let in natural light. There is a covered deck in the front of the house and a half-covered deck in the back. The basement is half finished with a spacious family room, bathroom and laundry room., Property also includes a garage shed and a smaller shed. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park. Community pool, basketball, tennis, and more.

