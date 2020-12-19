Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Housing Market

One more week until Christmas! Can you believe it?!
The Perry Wellington Realty team will be closing on their first new construction sale for Christmas this year!
Check out the video above for a cool time lapse of the house going up from day one!
The team, Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and George Conrad take some time to talk about the current real estate market after Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist from realtor.com was saying that new construction is hot right now!
Be sure to watch to the end for 5 tricks to help boost your credit score really fast!