Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

One more week until Christmas! Can you believe it?!

The Perry Wellington Realty team will be closing on their first new construction sale for Christmas this year!

Check out the video above for a cool time lapse of the house going up from day one!

The team, Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and George Conrad take some time to talk about the current real estate market after Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist from realtor.com was saying that new construction is hot right now!

Be sure to watch to the end for 5 tricks to help boost your credit score really fast!