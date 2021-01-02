Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Housing Market in the New Year

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 team kicks off the new year with a look at what we can expect for the real estate market this year.

2021 will likely see the most robust housing market in 15 years. Home sales, new constructions, and home ownership will rise to highs as martgage rates remain historically low, Redfin predicts.

Experts say home sales won’t slow down and home buyers won’t stop for anything!

Watch the video above as the Perry Wellington 4.5 team talks about advice for buyers and sellers.

Watch to the end for three great home designs you must try from the HGTV Dream Home!