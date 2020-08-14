Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Hot Market: Fizzling or Fired up?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Is the hot market fizzling out, or still fired up? Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad talk about the market and show of a great new commercial listing!

NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING!

809 ROUTE 764 DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $85,000

DETAILS: Looking for the perfect property for your business on one of the busiest roads in Duncansville? This property was previously used as a medical office and then most recently used as an antique/auction shop. The lot is flat with approximately 0.36 acres. This commercial property has an endless amount of possibilities with an incredible location!

Be sure to watch above to check out a few things that real estate agents with you knew when buying a house, compliments of Realtor.com.