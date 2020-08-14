Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Hot Market: Fizzling or Fired up?

Is the hot market fizzling out, or still fired up? Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad talk about the market and show of a great new commercial listing!
NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING!
809 ROUTE 764 DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $85,000
DETAILS: Looking for the perfect property for your business on one of the busiest roads in Duncansville? This property was previously used as a medical office and then most recently used as an antique/auction shop. The lot is flat with approximately 0.36 acres. This commercial property has an endless amount of possibilities with an incredible location!
Be sure to watch above to check out a few things that real estate agents with you knew when buying a house, compliments of Realtor.com.