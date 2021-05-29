Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Hot Market Continues

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty team of Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad discuss the hot housing market as it continues to stay on fire regardless of a pandemic.

NOW PENDING!

994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

DETAILS: $247,500 – 4 bedroom 2 and one half bath home with fireplace in first floor family room and potential for an entertainment room in the basement with sliding glass door walkout to the patio. The dining room also has sliding glass doors onto a large double deck.

994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLELISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861

NEW LISTING!

307 RAILROAD AVENUE, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $125,000 – Two story home with expansive detached garage, all on almost half an acre in Dysart! The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one on each floor). There is a first floor laundry off the kitchen. The home can be affordably heated with the new rice coal hopper furnace. There is a formal dining room and living room plus a covered front porch. The detached garage has plenty of room for workspace and storage. The garage has electric and is heated by a wood stove.