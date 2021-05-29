Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Hot Market Continues

The Perry Wellington Realty team of Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad discuss the hot housing market as it continues to stay on fire regardless of a pandemic.
NOW PENDING!
994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861
DETAILS: $247,500 – 4 bedroom 2 and one half bath home with fireplace in first floor family room and potential for an entertainment room in the basement with sliding glass door walkout to the patio. The dining room also has sliding glass doors onto a large double deck.
994 NEWRY LANE, DUNCANSVILLELISTED BY TERESA LARATONDA 814-935-0861
NEW LISTING!
307 RAILROAD AVENUE, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
DETAILS: $125,000 – Two story home with expansive detached garage, all on almost half an acre in Dysart! The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one on each floor). There is a first floor laundry off the kitchen. The home can be affordably heated with the new rice coal hopper furnace. There is a formal dining room and living room plus a covered front porch. The detached garage has plenty of room for workspace and storage. The garage has electric and is heated by a wood stove.