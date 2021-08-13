Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Current Housing Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty team talks bout the housing market and about how the pivot they’ve been talking about has seemed to set in.

An article from Realtor Magazine says the “rise in affordable listings gives first-time buyers hope.”

Housing inventory is increasing with more affordable homes now on the market. It could help open the market up again for the first-time buyer.

PENDING IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

155 ELKVIEW DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY (814) 934-7487

DETAILS: $269,900Beautiful split level home with a large flat fenced in backyard in Maple Hollow!! 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom with attached master bathroom with double vanity, 2.5 bathrooms, all on the same level. Kitchen, living room, and dining room all open concept on the main level with vaulted ceilings, sky light, and sliding door to the large back deck! Newly added fire pit off of the large patio for entertaining guests! This home also has a cozy finished basement with propane fireplace and 1/2 bath & another partially finished basement level currently used as a bar & recreation room but could easily be finished a 3rd living space!

729 CEDARCREST DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $249,900 – Updated features include new flooring throughout the entire home, tile shower, hot water heater, furnace, plumbing, gutters, central air, and triple pane windows that have a lifetime warranty. The Kitchen is completely updated with new cabinets, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The outside of this home has recently been painted, and the back yard is wood fenced . You will find that opening the French glass doors onto a covered patio will make a perfect entertainment area with views you can’t resist. This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is a forever home waiting for you!

