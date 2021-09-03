Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Big Reveal!

A few weeks ago, the Perry Wellington team talked about staging your home with Agent Regina Miller and the difference it can make. Watch the video above to see the amazing reveal and see what staging can do!
1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – BEFORE VIDEOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRRnhWBy3K0
1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745
DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $209,500 – Freshly updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with modern style off Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. Dining area and kitchen have skylights that brighten the space. Kitchen area has room to eat in. There is a finished walkout basement with a half bath and a den that can be used as a home office. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is shared and paved. Street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees.