Perry Wellington 4.5 – The Big Reveal!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

A few weeks ago, the Perry Wellington team talked about staging your home with Agent Regina Miller and the difference it can make. Watch the video above to see the amazing reveal and see what staging can do!

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – BEFORE VIDEOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRRnhWBy3K0

1216 JACKSON AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $209,500 – Freshly updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with modern style off Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Newer carpet throughout. Dining area and kitchen have skylights that brighten the space. Kitchen area has room to eat in. There is a finished walkout basement with a half bath and a den that can be used as a home office. The 1 car garage is drywalled and doubles as a workshop. Lot is flat and partially fenced. Driveway is shared and paved. Street parking is also available. Backyard features a beautiful landscape with mature trees.