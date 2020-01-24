Perry Wellington 4.5 – The American Dream

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. In our last segment, we met the Jordan Conrad team. Jordan Conrad, Chelsey Frederick and Laura Horne.

They are all sticking around for this next segment as we talk about the American dream of buying a home!

I found an article online that says, according to a recent survey, buying a home is still the “American dream”.

And there are some things buyers need to consider in order to make that dream a reality. Since we have some buyer agents here…. I thought we’d get their take on these tips…. as well as Jordan’s since he typically represents sellers.

Buying the American dream:

Tip #1. Don’t over buy

get pre-approved and stick to your budget.

Buying the American dream:

Tip #2. Understand the true cost of homeownership

you need to pay mortgage, property taxes, insurance, heating and cooling bills, keep up with home maintenance too. That costs you money and time.

Buying the American dream:

Tip #3. Think about selling before you buy

how easy or hard will it be to sell this home when you decide to move on? Think about that. Just because you can overlook a major flaw (like a highway in your front yard or a sewer treatment plant across the street) Doesn’t mean future buyers will.

Buying the American dream:

Tip #4. Everyone’s a winner

be reasonable and considerate in negotiating. Listed to the pros you hire. The best deals allow everyone to walk away feeling like a winner

