Perry Wellington 4.5 – Agent Profile: Sue Fox

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team is bringing back a segment that started when the show first launched. “The Agent Profile” gives you a chance to get to know some of Perry Wellington Realty’s great agents!

The first Agent Profile even put in a special request to bring the segment back. Susan Fox is a member of The Adam Conrad Team and is working hard to get her official brokers license

Sue Fox – Been with Altoona Area School District 28 years (in order)

Math teacher grades 7-8 at Keith Junior high (6 yrs)

Gifted Support grades 9-12 (12 years)

School Counselor 10-12 (10 years)

Currently – School Counselor, Gifted Support, Altoona Cyber Academy Counselor

– Taught at PSU Altoona as adjunct math faculty for 19 semesters

– Realtor for PW 4 years- working on my Brokers license – ALMOST DONE!!!

Volunteering: I Get Lots of help!!! But I spearhead these programs…

1) Student Assistance Program Holiday Project – 20 years

Provide 50 families food baskets and gift cards each year (grown over the years)

Food and money donated by teachers, staff, administrators, students and sometimes business donations

AAHS foods classes make cookies to add to baskets

Originally bought gifts but now give every family gift cards purchased through our AAHS Music parents so a small portion of proceeds goes back to a student needing help to pay for music trips (like Disney)

Families are vetted through teachers and counselors

Retired teacher come to help pick up of baskets

2) Big Brothers / Big Sisters of Blair County SMART Program – I was on the Board for a few years and remain on the Programming Committee

After School Program Started- 2014-15 school year

Bigs are AAHS grades 10-12 students

Littles are grades 2-6 students

Meet every Thursday at Penn Lincoln until 4:45

AASD Foundation Grant allows us to go to Barnes and Noble and Sweet Frog field trip – promotes literacy

3) Challenge Program – https://www.tcpinc.org

I have been coordinating for 10 years; was previously on advisory board

AASD business partners are Reliance Bank and AASD Foundation

$200 awards offered to 5 students per grade level 10-12 yearly. That’s $3000 to our students

Awesome because it is NOT just the top students being recognized-

Recognizes students for 5 areas: perfect attendance, most improved gpa, community service, STEM – science, technology, engineering, math, Top 10%

Sideline Cancer “United We Can”

I have not missed a luncheon since it began 2 years ago

I take 2 vans of AAHS students

If you’d like Sue’s help in finding your new home, you can give her a call at 814-935-7832!

LOT 131 DAVIDS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: New construction – Cape Cod Home in Old Town Village. This home features an incredible open floor plan with a first floor master bedroom and bathroom . 1st floor master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

