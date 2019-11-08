Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thanksgiving Dinner Drive

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Welcome back to the Perry Wellington Realty pre-Thanksgiving special. We’ve been talking about ways that our brokerage likes to give back.

One of the big ways has to do directly with Thanksgiving and those in need of a holiday meal for their family. It’s our Thanksgiving dinner drive, chaired by agent Amy Hite.

PWR Thanksgiving dinner drive

Collection day:

Friday, November 15, 2019

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meal distribution

Saturday, November 16, 2019

10 a.m.

Perry Wellington Realty – Hollidaysburg

1103 N. Juniata Street