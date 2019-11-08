Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thanksgiving Dinner Drive

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Welcome back to the Perry Wellington Realty pre-Thanksgiving special. We’ve been talking about ways that our brokerage likes to give back.

One of the big ways has to do directly with Thanksgiving and those in need of a holiday meal for their family. It’s our Thanksgiving dinner drive, chaired by agent Amy Hite.

PWR Thanksgiving dinner drive

Collection day:
Friday, November 15, 2019
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meal distribution
Saturday, November 16, 2019
10 a.m.
Perry Wellington Realty – Hollidaysburg
1103 N. Juniata Street

