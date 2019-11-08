Perry Wellington 4.5 – Thanksgiving Dinner Drive

Welcome back to the Perry Wellington Realty pre-Thanksgiving special. We’ve been talking about ways that our brokerage likes to give back.
One of the big ways has to do directly with Thanksgiving and those in need of a holiday meal for their family. It’s our Thanksgiving dinner drive, chaired by agent Amy Hite.
PWR Thanksgiving dinner drive
Collection day:
Friday, November 15, 2019
2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meal distribution
Saturday, November 16, 2019
10 a.m.
Perry Wellington Realty – Hollidaysburg
1103 N. Juniata Street