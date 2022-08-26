Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Associate Broker George Pisanick is back with the Perry Wellington Realty team for another T.G.I.F. — Thank George It’s Friday. This time, he has something that sounds pretty elegant — rose shots in strawberries.

George shows you how to make the shots in the video above as the team celebrates and gives “cheers” as the Deer Meadow 55+ community sales are hot right now.

NEW PRICE!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M

405 ELLIOT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIETT (814) 494-4436

DETAILS: $135,000 – This spacious two story home is situated on a corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 4th bedroom that’s currently being used as a second kitchen. But, it could be converted back to a bedroom. There’s also a large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 2 large covered porches. You also have a garage and a carport out back!