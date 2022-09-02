Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

109 AUGUSTA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $180,000 – This fantastic two-bedroom townhome with an integral garage and off-street parking is located across from the Scotch Valley Country Club. Both bedrooms have full en suite bathrooms and the laundry is conveniently located on the same floor. The kitchen is open to the living room which leads out onto a spacious deck. Enjoy magnificent views watching the sunset over the mountains. The finished basement adds additional living space. Hollidaysburg Area School District.

