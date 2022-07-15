Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

(WTAJ) – It’s time for in the kitchen with Associate Broker, George Pisanick. He is making Rumchatta root beer floats.

Recipe

– Fill a 12 oz highball glass 3/4 full with ice

– Add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream to just less than 1/2 way full

– Add root beer, leaving a little room at the top

– Pour the drink into a shaker, shake and return to the glass (the reason for leaving room at the top of the glass is because the concoction will have foam when you return it to the glass from the shaker)

– Garnish with a cherry (optional)

And that’s it! Rum Chata and rootbeer.

Check out this property

NEW PRICE! 405 ELLIOT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIETT (814) 494-4436

DETAILS: $152,000 – This spacious two story home is situated on a corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 4th bedroom that’s currently being used as a second kitchen. But, it could be converted back to a bedroom. There’s also a large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 2 large covered porches. You also have a garage and a carport out back!