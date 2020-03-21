Perry Wellington 4.5 – Telling the story of your home

1  of  3
4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Talking about buying and selling, closing deals during these times, one way that will help you is storytelling!

Perry Wellington Realty’s Luxury Property Videos tell the story of a home, taking you inside with a personal experience. It really helps someone get to know the property.


51 Brethren Lane, Duncansville – Listed By Gretchen Gunnett
NOW $170,000!
DETAILS:  One STORY LIVING! This ranch style home has more to offer than meets the eye. One integral garage and a two car attached. Five bedrooms make up this home with two full bathrooms. Warm up by the fireplace or sit by the picture window in the living room. This home is in the Spring Cove School District and it’s a must see!

