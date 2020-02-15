Perry Wellington 4.5 – Taking over Blue Knob Mountain Feb. 15th

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 is back to tell you about the big open house Saturday…

TAKING OVER BLUE KNOB MOUNTAIN!

Adam Conrad takes a look at multiple open houses that his team will have on Saturday, February 15th.

8156 Summit Way – 9B – Pine Cone – Claysburg – Listed By Brian Wilt

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/15 1 TO 3 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $66,500

DETAILS: Breathtaking views in this charming condominium. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, very clean and well-taken care of. Perfect for a getaway condo or full-time home. HOA dues cover outside maintenance (snow removal, lawn care, trash removal, use of the pool and tennis courts). Close to a ton of activities including the ski resort, golf course, hiking trails, and four-wheeler trails.

789 Buttermilk Hollow Road, Claysburg – Listed By Paula Debolt –

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/15 1 TO 3 P.M.

DETAILS: You will love this Country Setting & you will be in awe when you step inside this meticulously maintained move-in ready ranch home built in 2012 with its open floor plan, and wonderful features situated on 1.37 acres. The home’s foundation was built with a Superior Wall system, it also comes with a backup generator & its hook up. It has a 16.9 x 21’9 Pavilion with outdoor lighting & stone fireplace for entertaining friends & family. Adjacent to the Pavilion is the 7’x x 11’4 Green House for those who have a green thumb. The 24’4 x 42’8 Out Building can be used for all your toys and still have room for a work area and storage. The house lower level could be an in-law suite or could be rented for the ski season at Blue Knob.

8229 Cherry Wood Lane, Claysburg – Listed By The Adam Conrad Team

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/15 1 TO 3 P.M.

Listing Price: $304,900

DETAILS: Custom built home by McCloskey builders. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath featuring an open bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the open concept Great Room…. Entertain in the Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island. The kitchen flows into the Dining area and Great Room where you find a cozy, stacked stone fireplace. Master Bedroom offers a large closet and a Master Bathroom with a large jetted tub, tiled shower, and double vanity. 2 spacious bedrooms share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom. 3D TOUR ON PWR WEBSITE… www.perrywellington.com

8157 Oak Hill Lane, Claysburg – Listed By Adam Conrad Team

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2/15 1 TO 3 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $239,900

DETAILS: Beautiful 3 story home that can double as a rental/vacation home. This home overlooks the lake and the 5th hole of the Blue Knob Golf Course. Enjoy 4 season living with a cozy fireplace and large windows to the outside. Beautiful deck for relaxing. Rental income helps make your retreat cost even less.

HOT PICK:

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE: $215,00

DETAILS: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one-story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above the living room, access to the rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.