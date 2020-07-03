Perry Wellington 4.5 – Summer Home Trends

It’s time to take you inside of one of Perry Wellington’s great listings for the 3D Virtual Tour of the week!
The Perry Wellington team takes you to show a home on 65th street in Altoona and Adam is going to show you all around in the video above!
Another Realtor.com article lists the most searched for outdoor trends for summer 2020 and the Perry Wellington 4.5 team fills you in on it.
- OUTDOOR TILES
- PATIO DAYBEDS
- BACKYARD BARS
- POTTED AND VERTICAL GARDENS
- ANYTHING GREEN
- ALTERNATIVE OUTDOOR SEATING
What plans do you have around the house for summer 2020?