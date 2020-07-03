Perry Wellington 4.5 – Summer Home Trends

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

It’s time to take you inside of one of Perry Wellington’s great listings for the 3D Virtual Tour of the week!

The Perry Wellington team takes you to show a home on 65th street in Altoona and Adam is going to show you all around in the video above!

Another Realtor.com article lists the most searched for outdoor trends for summer 2020 and the Perry Wellington 4.5 team fills you in on it.

  • OUTDOOR TILES
  • PATIO DAYBEDS
  • BACKYARD BARS
  • POTTED AND VERTICAL GARDENS
  • ANYTHING GREEN
  • ALTERNATIVE OUTDOOR SEATING  

What plans do you have around the house for summer 2020?

