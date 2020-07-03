Perry Wellington 4.5 – Summer Home Trends

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s time to take you inside of one of Perry Wellington’s great listings for the 3D Virtual Tour of the week!

The Perry Wellington team takes you to show a home on 65th street in Altoona and Adam is going to show you all around in the video above!

Another Realtor.com article lists the most searched for outdoor trends for summer 2020 and the Perry Wellington 4.5 team fills you in on it.

OUTDOOR TILES

PATIO DAYBEDS

BACKYARD BARS

POTTED AND VERTICAL GARDENS

ANYTHING GREEN

ALTERNATIVE OUTDOOR SEATING

What plans do you have around the house for summer 2020?