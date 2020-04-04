Perry Wellington 4.5 – Still Buying, Still Listing

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Licensed Realtor Dawn Pellas is joined by broker Adam Conrad and agent Jordan Conrad as we make it through another week with social distancing.

The team from Perry Wellington 4.5 takes a look at their own unique technique to keep those hands clean, inspired by Justin Dell, the lead singer of ‘Hair Force One’ in the central PA region.

The team then dives into how everything that’s happening reflects on the housing market.

– PEOPLE ARE STILL BUYING HOMES!

– PEOPLE ARE STILL LISTING HOMES!



–

NEW LISTING #1 – 2000 7TH AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM – 814-693-5669

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY!

DETAILS: Roughly 3000 square-foot cement block 1 story building in a high traffic location. 4 total parcels include large building in Industrial zoning along with adjacent lot and a separate parking lot on the next block. Addresses include 2000-02 7th Ave 2004 7th Ave, 1922 7th Ave and 1924 7th Ave. Square footage is approximate.



NEW LISTING #2: 382 LINKVILLE ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $169,900

DETAILS: This updated ranch style home has it all! The large (over 3 acre) lot is just the start. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The downstairs full bath has been updated and features a walk in shower with multiple shower heads and ceramic tile throughout! There is an eat-in kitchen with included stainless steel appliances. Off the one side of the kitchen you will find the living room which has a large window to allow for natural light and a mini-split unit. Off the other side of the kitchen there is a family room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. There is a full basement with plenty of storage space as well as a 2 car attached garage. Virtual tour available on brokerage website and Realtor.com.

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM – 814-693-5513

NEW PRICE: $215,000!

Details: This updated cedar home is a rare find! Located in the desirable development of Rolling Hills, this one story home has everything you could ask for, even a heated in-ground pool! The main level has an updated eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms (master bedroom has a walk in closet and ensuite bath), one additional full bath, loft above living room, access to rear deck, and formal dining room. The basement has a wet bar and plenty of space to entertain. There is a walkout to the pool area and a laundry room as well. There is a wood burner and wood fireplace in the basement. The home has central air, plenty of storage space throughout, and a 2 bay garage with office built into the one side.

271 N. GAIL STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURGLISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513