Perry Wellington 4.5 – Staying germ free while working at home

Realtor Magazine shared an article this week with tips on how to stay germ free while working from home.

1. Smartphones: Your smartphone should be disinfected two times per day. To effectively kill a virus or germs on your phone, use a disinfectant solution of at least 55% isopropyl alcohol. “Apple and Google have both confirmed that it is OK to use wipes that contain 70% isopropyl alcohol and it will not damage the phone,” Homesnap notes.

2. Laptops: Similar to your smartphone, wipe your laptop down two times per day with an antibacterial alcohol wipe (Clorox, Lysol, etc.) of at least 55% isopropyl alcohol, Homesnap advises. To clean the keyboard, lightly dampen a Q-Tip to get in between the keys.

3. Cars: The main areas to focus on cleaning in a car include door handles, the steering wheel, the shifter, seat belt buckles, and radio controls. You should quickly wipe down these frequently touched surfaces every time you return to your car after being in public. You can do this easily with disinfectant wipes or even soap and water. “Soap and water remains one of the most highly effective solutions to fight viruses and germs regardless if it has antibacterial properties or not,” Homesnap reports.

4. Keys: Car and house keys should be cleaned with soap and water (for non-electronic keys) or antibacterial wipes once per day. Keep your keys in your pocket or bag when out in public. Similar to washing your hands, wiping down the surface for at least 20 seconds allows the soap time to fully break down the virus or germs.

Check out this great farmhouse listed by The Annette Yorks Group:

2152 Eagle Valley Road, Julian, PA – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

NEW PRICE: $409,900

DETAILS: Out of the pages of a country home magazine! Beautifully restored farmhouse is a dream with scenic views and close access to the community of Julian. The 10 plus acres provides lots of room to play and garden. With 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, accommodating gatherings and families will never be an issue. Step back into time with this large open eat-in kitchen with non working fireplace . Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the home and a newly added powder room on the main level . The second level features 6 bedrooms plus 3 full bath and access to the walk up attic Complete with a 3 car heated garage/workshop, it’s perfect for hobbyist. Several outbuildings including a She Shed , a chicken coop a goat barn and a storage building with large covered area to park your RV… Last but not least, choose from the covered front porch or beautifully secluded side patio or rear porch for coffee.