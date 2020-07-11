Perry Wellington 4.5 – State College w/ The Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington 4.5 welcomes back Annette Yorks form the Annette Yorks Group from the State College office to talk about and look at the market in State College and Centre County.

1243 SMITHFIELD CIRCLE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 12TH, NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

NEW PRICE! $439,900

DETAILS: Relax and unwind in this stylish contemporary home in State College Borough.The home features a brand-new copper penny roof. It has three bedrooms and 2 baths…. an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, central air, and a gorgeous Kitchen with new Italian tile flooring. The kitchen also features updated cabinets with updated appliances and has an adjoining dining area with a propane fireplace. There are also fantastic views of Beaver stadium!



863 WASHINGTON AVENUE, TYRONE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140 LISTING PRICE: $365,000

DETAILS: Step back in time as you enter the Brick Walled Courtyard which greets you as you walk up to this fancy cut brick and Spanish tiled roof Mediterranean revival style mansion built in 1926.This home boasts 7 bedrooms and 6.5 baths located in Tyrone and operated as a B&B for over 25 years.Wrought iron chandelier and balustrade stairway set a stately tone in the crown molded entrance foyer.Guests relax in living room w/pink Italian marble fireplace,sunroom w/arched light filled windows, and a library w/stone fireplace and walnut paneling. Guests enjoy breakfast in form dining room w/original walnut paneling and furnishing or cozy breakfast room.Second floor boasts 5 guest’s rooms featuring queen beds,comfy arm chairs and a full bath that contain original Italian tile and pedestal sinks.Third floor,suite as well as an over the garage live-in suite with full bath,kitchen and bedroom both currently empty.

70 MEADOW LARK DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $885,000

DETAILS: A stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home situated on 3 acres. This property has some amazing features… marble flooring in the grand foyer…. 17 foot high ceilings in the formal living room and a gas fireplace…. the dining room has cherry hardwood flooring…. there’s also a cozy family room with another fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and birch cabinets… plus a wet bar and out back… the amazing outdoor room… it’s a covered patio with a large wood burning stone fireplace. the sellers say they enjoy this room year round! They have even hooked up a TV out there to watch Penn State games and grill out! We did a luxury property film on this property.