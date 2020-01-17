Perry Wellington 4.5 – State College Updates with Annette Yorks

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks Group of Perry Wellington in Centre County stops by to join the team and talk about updates and some great listings!

The team all talk about the New Years’ drink recap, the State College market, and a few listings.

23 Pacific Avenue, Milroy – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group And Co-Listed By Agent Tami Slick / Pwr Lewistown 814-360-0140

Listing Price: $169,900

DETAILS: Check out Milroy’s Newest Single Family Attached Carriage Home Community. This first-floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Includes upgraded appliances, 9′ ceilings, 30’x15′ unfinished bonus space on the upper level and attached 1 car garage. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. If this home doesn’t fit your needs, build a custom carriage home that does. Call listing agent for full availability of lots and floor plans. These are not condos, easy to finance!

125 Eagles Nest Road, Blanchard – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

Listing Price: $57,900

DETAILS: If you’re looking for a rustic getaway, here’s a blank slate you can make your own. This two story, one bed, one bath home makes for the perfect weekend getaway. Open concept living, kitchen and dining room gives the space a homey feel. Property is sold “as is” and could be a project and great retreat for the handyman. This former log cabin is covered with vinyl siding and also has two Amish built sheds on site, 8×10 and 24×12. Triple pane windows installed in 2008.

208 Esau Street Hollidaysburg – Listed By Mike Mcintyre 814-934-6225

Listing Price: $250,000

DETAILS: Move-in ready home in the very desirable Hallowdale Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been updated throughout and features a spacious living room with a gorgeous gas-fired fireplace, an eat-in stainless steel kitchen, first-floor laundry and half bath. Entertainment will be a breeze both inside and out, as the property features a large composite deck, hardscaped patio area, and beautiful landscaping. Additionally, this home has a finished basement which includes a large area for storage. Recent updates include fresh paint, a new master bath, a new steel roof, and new siding on the back of the home Finally, there is an office on the first floor that would make a great 4th bedroom which the seller will convert if needed by the buyer. One year Home Warranty INCLUDED!