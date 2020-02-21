Perry Wellington 4.5 – State College market with Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 featuring your host, and licensed realtor, Dawn Pellas.

This is a program about real estate. They are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future!

This week, Dawn has broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad.

It’s time to focus on Centre County real estate with Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group at our State College office.

The team talks with Annette about how the market is going up in Centre County.

Take a look at some great listings from The Annette Yorks Group with the team:

2152 Eagle Valley Road, Julian, Pa – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group – 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $414,900

DETAILS: Out of the pages of a country home magazine! Beautifully restored farmhouse is a dream with scenic views and close access to the community of Julian. The 10 plus acres provides lots of room to play and garden. With 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, accommodating gatherings and families will never be an issue. Step back into time with this large open eat-in kitchen with a non-working fireplace. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout the home and a newly added powder room on the main level. The second level features 6 bedrooms plus 3 full bath and access to the walk-up attic Complete with a 3 car heated garage/workshop, it’s perfect for the hobbyist. Several outbuildings including a She Shed, a chicken coop a goat barn and a storage building with large covered area to park your RV… Last but not least, choose from the covered front porch or beautifully secluded side patio or rear porch for coffee.

1355 N. Foxpointe Drive, State College – Listed By The Annette Yorks Group – 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $539,900

DETAILS: Beautiful Colonial Style home offering ample space inside and out! Updated hardwood flooring throughout the main level as well as fresh paint and carpet!! Top-level offers 4 nicely appointed bedrooms with 3 full baths. Completely updated kitchen with large island that has granite tops and tile backsplash. The family room boasts a wall of built-ins and a fireplace great for those cool evenings. The large dining room and separate office along with an updated powder room. Master Bedroom ensuite with tub and shower and walk-in California closet perfect for your entire wardrobe! Mature landscaping with nicely sized deck and separate sitting area with a gas fire pit to enjoy those summer nights.

990 3rd Street West, Lock Haven – Listed By Annette Yorks Group – 814-360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $103,500

DETAILS: Step into this first time home buyers dream home! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is perfect for those who are done renting and ready to buy. The home is practically brand new encompassing new roofing, siding, and heating throughout. The bedrooms are carpeted and the bathroom is newly renovated. The living room and dining room will give you enough space to enjoy time with family and friends and a built-in laundry room will take the ease off of the daily laundry duties. The new large deck is perfect for Summer BBQ’s and the open front porch will be your go-to spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.