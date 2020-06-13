Perry Wellington 4.5 – State College Market w/ The Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Lewistown (717) 363-8631 

Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks Group joins the team to put a spotlight on the State College real estate market after quite some time of being away frmo the show due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Her team has been busy with listings and she brought a few great ones to show!

1243 SMITHFIELD CIRCLE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
NEW PRICE: $495,900
DETAILS: Relax and unwind in this stylish contemporary home in State College Borough. The home features a brand-new copper penny roof. It has three bedrooms and 2 baths…. an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, central air, and a gorgeous Kitchen with new Italian tile flooring. The kitchen also features updated cabinets with updated appliances and has an adjoining dining area with a propane fireplace. There are also fantastic views of Beaver stadium! 

793 LOVEVILLE ROAD, WARRIORS MARK  – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
NEW PRICE: $314,900
DETAILS: Check out this 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a one acre lot in Centre County. Here, you’ll enjoy beautiful country views from your front porch. Inside, you’ve got beautiful hardwood floors…. an open floor plan… a large office and a spacious master suite with a walk in closet and a luxurious master bath! 

 270 MEADOW LARK DRIVE, BOALSBURG – LISTED BY ANNETTE YORKS GROUP  814-360-0140
LISTING PRICE: $885,000
DETAILS: A stunning 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home situated on 3 acres. This property has some amazing features… marble flooring in the grand foyer…. 17 foot high ceilings in the formal living room and a gas fireplace…. the dining room has cherry hardwood flooring…. there’s also a cozy family room with another fireplace and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and birch cabinets… plus a wet bar and outback… the amazing outdoor room… it’s a covered patio with a large wood-burning stone fireplace. the sellers say they enjoy this room year-round!  They have even hooked up a TV out there to watch Penn State games and grill out!  We did a luxury property film on this property. You can check it out on our YouTube Channel!   

