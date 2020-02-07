Perry Wellington 4.5 – Stainless Steel or White?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Last week, Kim Rickert really showed off her skills with the instapot. Her creation? Mini cheesecakes!

Why the instapot? Well, even though a lot of buyers like gas stoves, gas stoves seem to be coming under fire lately.

An article in Realtor Magazine revealed that some municipalities are moving to replace natural gas lines with electric appliances to reduce carbon emissions from homes.

Speaking of kitchens, what kind of difference can new appliances make?

Well, when it comes to white appliances versus stainless steel, one person wanted to know if she should spring the extra for stainless steel, and even took to photoshop to see the difference! Take a look for yourself in the video above.

