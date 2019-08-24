Perry Wellington 4.5: Staging Homes

Staging homes is becoming more and more important these days, as buyers look for that “HGTV style” property that is picture perfect!
There are different types of staging that you can do at a house and we’re going to show you some examples in our segment!
First of all, the kind of staging you may be most familiar with: re-arranging furniture and adding pops of color and switching out pieces for maximum “WOW!” factor.
An example of this is from 250 Wood Duck Lane in Duncansville staged by realtor and stager Tracey Lacrone-Shade who is one of our agents and a home stager for “Real Style“.
There’s also virtual staging as seen with 3110 Emmet Drive, Huntingdon which will also see an open house this weekend!
3110 Emmet Avenue, Huntingdon – Listed by Adam Conrad
Details: Beautiful one story ranch home with an updated kitchen and appliances as well as a wonderful sunroom with skylights so you can have a little bit of the outdoors while staying indoors.This home features a master bedroom that comes with its own master bath as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Also split units help reduce the cost of utilities! The roof is new and the lot behind the home is included for additional privacy! This home is close to Juniata College and just 45 minutes from State College.
New price! $175,000
Also, check out THIS property in Lilly! The price just reduced!
St. Mary’s street, Lilly – Listed by Dawn Pellas: 814-932-9745
DETAILS: 38.41 acres, newly surveyed. Access to all utilities: Public water, sewer, electric.
Just reduce! $135,000