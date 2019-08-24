Perry Wellington 4.5: Staging Homes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Staging homes is becoming more and more important these days, as buyers look for that “HGTV style” property that is picture perfect!

There are different types of staging that you can do at a house and we’re going to show you some examples in our segment!

First of all, the kind of staging you may be most familiar with: re-arranging furniture and adding pops of color and switching out pieces for maximum “WOW!” factor.

An example of this is from 250 Wood Duck Lane in Duncansville staged by realtor and stager Tracey Lacrone-Shade who is one of our agents and a home stager for “Real Style“.





There’s also virtual staging as seen with 3110 Emmet Drive, Huntingdon which will also see an open house this weekend!





3110 Emmet Avenue, Huntingdon – Listed by Adam Conrad

Details: Beautiful one story ranch home with an updated kitchen and appliances as well as a wonderful sunroom with skylights so you can have a little bit of the outdoors while staying indoors.This home features a master bedroom that comes with its own master bath as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Also split units help reduce the cost of utilities! The roof is new and the lot behind the home is included for additional privacy! This home is close to Juniata College and just 45 minutes from State College.

New price! $175,000

Also, check out THIS property in Lilly! The price just reduced!

St. Mary’s street, Lilly – Listed by Dawn Pellas: 814-932-9745

DETAILS: 38.41 acres, newly surveyed. Access to all utilities: Public water, sewer, electric.

Just reduce! $135,000