Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC

In celebration of their 11 year anniversary and with St. Patrick’s Day here, Perry Wellington 4.5 brings George Pisanisk to the kitchen with a new St. Patrick’s Day drink — The Grasshopper.

As mortgage rates are about to go up though, you may want to reach out to Perry Wellington Realty as soon as you can to buy or sell your home.

Perry Wellington Realty

Phone: 814-695-5323

Online: www.perrywellingtonrealty.com