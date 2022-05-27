Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.
Warmer weather means a lot of people are working outside and sprucing up that outdoor space. It’s become a must-have for a lot of home buyers since the pandemic.
Realtor.com thinks this year will be another big year for outdoor landscaping. You can see the top trends below.
- Gardens
- Custom Landscaping
- Backyard Playgrounds
- Front Yard Social
NEW PRICE! 1611 JANESVILLE PIKE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652
DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $299,000 – $30,000 PRICE DROP! – This is 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on over 2 acres, just outside of Tyrone Borough with over 4,000 sq ft of living space. The open concept on the main level features an oversized Great Room with a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace, dining room, living room/den area and a eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in covered patio with a fully functional fireplace. The 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and an oversized sitting area overlooking the 1st Floor Great Room. 20 minutes from State College and Altoona!