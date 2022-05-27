Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Warmer weather means a lot of people are working outside and sprucing up that outdoor space. It’s become a must-have for a lot of home buyers since the pandemic.

Realtor.com thinks this year will be another big year for outdoor landscaping. You can see the top trends below.

Gardens

Custom Landscaping

Backyard Playgrounds

Front Yard Social

NEW PRICE! 1611 JANESVILLE PIKE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $299,000 – $30,000 PRICE DROP! – This is 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on over 2 acres, just outside of Tyrone Borough with over 4,000 sq ft of living space. The open concept on the main level features an oversized Great Room with a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace, dining room, living room/den area and a eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in covered patio with a fully functional fireplace. The 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and an oversized sitting area overlooking the 1st Floor Great Room. 20 minutes from State College and Altoona!