It’s time to check out the market in Centre County with Annette York.

NEW LISTING! 2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

(814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $489,900 – Imagine yourself back in the 1850’s as you walk up the steps to the majestic front porch of this Colonial Farmhouse. This is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with floor to ceiling windows, a family room with a gas fireplace that opens to the dining room… a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops. There’s a small office off the kitchen and a spacious owner’s bedroom with an ensuite bath that features a double vanity and a walk in shower. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 completely renovated baths… and there are two staircases to access the second floor from the front or back of the house. Outside, you’ll find a large covered back porch and patio space… plus a 68×28 warehouse with an extra garage!

NEW LISTING! 138 W. LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

(814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $249,900 – This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an amazing wraparound front porch…. and many exterior updates. It has original wood floors, first floor laundry room & a renovated full bath. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a master with an oversized closet… there is also a renovated bathroom on the 2nd floor…. and a large back deck that overlooks the yard. You also have 2 off-street parking spots!

613 LOCUST LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP

814-360-0140

DETAILS: $895,000

5 BEDROOMS

3 ½ BATHS

.29 ACRES

3497 SQUARE FEET

1 CAR GARAGE

**MOST FURNISHINGS INCLUDED

Additional listing in Hollidaysburg

343 AGGIE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LEORNARD FIORE

(814) 330-2574

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOSOKjJ_K8c

DETAILS: $295,000 – This newly remodeled, bi-level located in the sought-after Rolling Hills Development. This Stunning home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Master Bedroom includes an en suite full bath. The open concept kitchen, dining, and living room is great for entertaining. Finished lower level, with a full bathroom and second living room… there’s also a spacious two car attached garage with extra storage space!