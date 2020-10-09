Perry Wellington 4.5 – Spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Annette Yorks joins the Perry Wellington 4.5 team to discuss the market in State College and show some great listings!

810 TEABERRY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $809,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful new listing in Teaberry Ridge. Step inside to find the two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with a cozy fireplace. There’s also a large dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. You have access to the home’s wrap around porch from the family room. Upstairs, you find 5 spacious bedrooms – two with their own bathrooms and the other two share a bath. The owner’s suite features two walkin closets and a gorgeous master bath with updated shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished basement has new carpet throughout – plus – a theater room, game room, kitchenette, large hobby/bonus room, a full bath, and an exercise room! There is sound proofing between floors, full spectrum lighting in the lower level, a 3 car oversized garage, hardwood floors and a central vac too!

224 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $399,900

DETAILS: Quality new construction by Ralph Spearly. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home is waiting for YOU! There is quality hardwood flooring throughout the main level, a beautiful custom kitchen with granite countertops, a great room with a cozy stone fireplace, a dining room, powder room and laundry. The gorgeous hardwood staircase with iron railings leads you upstairs where you find a large Master bedroom with ensuite & custom tile shower…. plus three more generously sized bedrooms and a full bath. The home also has gas heat, central air and a two car garage.

4854 SPRUCE CREEK ROAD, SPRUCE CREEK – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814- 360-0140

LISTING PRICE: $189,900

DETAILS: $189,900 – If you appreciate older homes with updated conveniences then 4854 Spruce Creek road is the home for you!This is a beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home with gorgeous woodwork that has not been touched (or painted) since it’s construction in 1901. Authentic hardware still operates the original pocket doors. Enjoy the fully renovated kitchen with an apron sink, custom cabinetry and updated appliances which opens to the game room. The dining room is located off the kitchen and features a wood-burning fireplace. Each of the bedrooms offers plenty of space to relax. The entire house has been repainted to match its original colors. And the outdoor space is fantastic with a large composite deck. There’s even a new septic system that was recently installed.

