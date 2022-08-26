Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Look at that! It’s time again for the Perry Wellington Team to shine a spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks from the Annette Yorks Group in their Boalsburg office. Make sure you check out these great listings in the video above.

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,295,000 – This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three car garage and two out buildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage.



613 LOCUST LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

Details:

Price: $895,000 –

5 BEDROOMS

3 ½ BATHS

.29 ACRES

3497 SQUARE FEET

1 CAR GARAGE

MOST FURNISHINGS INCLUDED

135 WILLARD WAY, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $335,000 – $10,000 PRICE DROP! Beautiful Split level home in the Hollidaysburg School District. This well maintained property on 1.28 acres features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. A large kitchen with an island ,dining room and a living room with a wood fireplace. An additional family room with a wet bar. A spacious landscaped backyard with a water fall and a large pool with a pool house and a hot tub. A large patio perfect for entertaining that includes a firepit, brick pizza oven and covered dining area. 2 car detached garage with plenty of second story storage.