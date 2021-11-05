Perry Wellington 4.5 -Spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty takes a look at the market in Centre County with Annette Yorks, leader of The Annette Yorks Group from their State College office.

Annette and the team talk about seeing scarcity with listings in the later part of 2021 in the video above.

159 EXETER LANE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $239,900 – Move-in ready end unit located in the convenient & popular Amberleigh subdivision. This well kept townhome has 3 bedrooms and 2 full & 2 half baths with a finished walk-out lower level with rec room, half bath. The main living level features a light & bright fully equipped eat-in kitchen with black appliances, maple cabinets , pantry & slider to the rear deck. Lovely living room full of natural light. Relaxing master suite with dramatic cathedral ceiling & private full bath . Low monthly HOA fee. Centralized location minutes from downtown Bellefonte & easy access to I99.

410 MARTIN TERRACE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE, SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

DETAILS: $279,900 – Have you always wanted to be in College Heights ? Check out this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath Ranch home boasting tons of character . Freshly painted inside and out and ready for you to put the finishing touches to make this your home your own. Fenced rear yard and 2 car garage. Home is being sold as is, where is.

163 HONORS LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $499,900 – Stunning Single Family home located at the Village of Penn State – Tradition Point. 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath home, first floor master en suite, 2 full bedrooms on 2nd level with 1 full bath and loft. Enjoy entertaining in this wide open floor plan with a generously sized kitchen, quartz countertops, opens to dining/great room. Fully finished basement with family room, den and full bath with granite countertops and granite built in table. Covered back deck.