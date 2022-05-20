Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Annette Yorks of The Annette Yorks Group is back to join the rest of the Perry Wellington Realty Team to give a spotlight on the Centre County market in the video above. Don’t forget to stop by the office in Boalsburg and check out what the team did with landscaping day (and to check out the homes for sale).

NEW LISTING!

613 LOCUST LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $895,000 –

5 BEDROOMS

3 ½ BATHS

.29 ACRES

3497 SQUARE FEET

1 CAR GARAGE

MOST FURNISHINGS INCLUDED

Don’t forget, Thursday, May 26, The Annette Yorks Group at the Perry Wellington office in Boalsburg will be featuring a live concert with The Corner Brothers. They will be in the parking lot of the offices at 110 West Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

1611 JANESVILLE PIKE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MAY 21ST FROM 10:30 A M. TO NOON

NEW PRICE: $329,000 – This is 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on over 2 acres, just outside of Tyrone Borough with over 4,000 sq ft of living space. The open concept on the main level features an oversized Great Room with a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace, dining room, living room/den area and a eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in covered patio with a fully functional fireplace. The 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and an oversized sitting area overlooking the 1st Floor Great Room. 20 minutes from State College and Altoona!