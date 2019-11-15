Perry Wellington 4.5: Spotlight on Centre County w/ Annette Yorks Group

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Welcome back to Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5. It’s time to take a look at the real estate market in Centre County with Annette Yorks. She’s from our State College office and heads up The Annette Yorks Group!

Pet photos with Santa –

November 23, 2019.

9 a.m. to Noon at Perry Wellington Realty – State College

Food drive and Toys for Tots – (with live radio remote)

Saturday, December 7.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Perry Wellington Realty, State College



The holiday front door contest is about to launch as well!

Property spotlight on Centre County:

108 Quartz Drive, Bellefonte – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

Listing Price: $369,900

Details: A stunning home both in quality and elegant presentation. Convenient one-floor living plus unquestionable style. Located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte, this 3 bedroom / 2 bath home could work for anyone regardless of your stage in life. Young & growing families will appreciate the openness of the main level plus the large unfinished basement that presenting a myriad of possibilities! The 55 plus community will love one floor living and ease of entertaining guests including a guest bedroom wing separate from the master bedroom. The kitchen includes a large 8′ island, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless appliances. The master bedroom wing boasts a large master bath with tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Beautiful bamboo flooring with a 50-year warranty flows underneath foot throughout. This economical home includes a gas forced air furnace, central ac, and gas hot water heater plus a two-car garage all on a level lot!

Stonehouse development, Milroy – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

All builders welcome with developer approval!

Details: Calling all builders and developers for new construction! Stonehouse development is located near Lamar in Clinton County. The development is ideally situated close to State College, Bellefonte and Lock Haven University and minutes to I-80. Enjoy mountain views, and nearby crystal clear waters of the west branch of the Susquehanna, offering fishing and canoeing. State parks in close proximity include Bald Eagle State Park, Bucktail State Park, and Hyner View State Park. The area offers mountain biking, hiking, boating, sailing, hang gliding, skiing, snowboarding, and fishing. All builders welcome. Pending developer approval. Public water and sewer are available.

31 Pacific Avenue, Milroy – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140 and co-listed by agent Tami Slick, PWR Lewistown 717-250-2838

Listing price: $169,900

Details: Check out Milroy’s newest single-family attached carriage home community. This first-floor master style home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with amazing mountain views. The kitchen has maple cabinetry, with an open floor plan. Includes upgraded appliances, 9′ ceilings, 30’x15′ unfinished bonus space on the upper level and attached 1 car garage. Shalamar Gardens in Milroy has amazing views and is located 1 mile to 322 and 21 miles to State College. If this home doesn’t fit your needs, build a custom carriage home that does. Call listing agent for full availability of lots and floor plans. These are not condos, easy to finance!

Also, make sure you check out this great listing by The Adam Conrad Team:

140 Post Office Road, Carrolltown – Listed by The Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing price: $115,000

Details: Single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage on a nice lot in the Cambria Heights school district. Possible 4th bedroom in finished basement. Multiple heat sources including electric, wood and pellet stove.