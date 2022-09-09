Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team chats with Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks Group out of their Boalsburg office to see how the market is doing in Centre County.

Annette discusses how the past few weeks have been going for real estate.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH NOON TO 2 P.M.

126 BRANDYWINE DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $839,000 – This is a gorgeous home… custom built by S&A… in the prestigious Canterbury Crossing neighborhood. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage! The owner’s suite is on the first floor and it has a large jetted tub and walk-in closet. The large kitchen features a generous island along with ample storage and new appliances. The dining room is well appointed with custom woodwork and wall sconces with chandeliers. The great room has a 14 ft vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus a wet bar. The lower level has a family room, with a full bath, and an unfinished section for storage with generous shelving. There’s also great entertainment space outside with a large 24×24 covered patio!

13 LOCUST LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $895,000 –