Realtor.com put out a “Home Mix Tape” and the top song for moving day is John Denver’s “Take me home country roads.”

Annette Yorks has been busy helping on the road with the community, something very important to Perry Wellington Realty. Watch above to see how the team is out and about helping, most recently with the Stae College Downtown Rotary for Pasta Day.

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,395,000 – This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three car garage and two out buildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage.



459-461 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, CENTRE HALL – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $499,900 – Two homes for the price of 1 in Centre Hall. Both share a 1.17 acre lot. The Farmhouse has been renovated with an oversized kitchen- breakfast area, new granite tops, new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. There’s a master bedroom en-suite and 2 nice sized bedrooms plus another full bath. The third floor room bonus room has heat and hardwood flooring.

The farmhouse is an established AirBNB . The cottage was the original barn/garage. Its now a 1 1/2 story

NEW PRICE in Blair County

467 JUNIATA VALLEY ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG, LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES (814) 312-8666

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $139,900 – DOWN $10,000! This is a quaint, ranch-style single-family home with a new stone gas fireplace in the living room…. a nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinet space… and beautiful view of the backwoods. The house sits just off of US 22 E in Frankstown township and is in the Hollidaysburg school district. New boiler furnace as of December 2017 and new well pump from January 2018.