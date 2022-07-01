Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Annette Yorks from The Annette Yorks Group, Perry Wellington’s Centre County office in Boalsburg, joins the team to talk all about the housing market in Centre County in the video above. Stick around for the full video to see these great homes for sale.

NEW PRICE!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,295,000 – $100,000 PRICE DROP! This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three car garage and two out buildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage.



2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $474,900 – This is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with floor to ceiling windows, a family room with a gas fireplace that opens to the dining room… a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops… a spacious owner’s bedroom with an en-suite bath that features a double vanity and a walk in shower….. a large covered back porch and patio.. plus a 68×28 warehouse with an extra garage!

NEW LISTING!

333 HEMLOCK STREET, PHILIPSBURG – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $164,900 – Looking for Like New? Welcome to 333 Hemlock Street in Philipsburg! This home has melded the old with the new with impeccable character. Upon walking in to the you can see an abundance of space with the large living room, office and dining room space. Brand new eat in kitchen with 5 ft Island, mudroom, powder room and laundry all on the same level. Three bedrooms on the second level with a full bath and walk up attic. Updated HVAC and Plumbing and Electric. Large corner lot with off street parking and an adorable barnboard shed make this home move in ready!

Congratulations to Asia! She is a first-time home buyer… And her agent? Associate Broker Kim Rickert from the Perry Wellington Realty Lewistown office. They just had a closing this week and now she’s enjoying her new home!

NEW PRICE!

1611 JANESVILLE PIKE, TYRONE – LISTED BY JASON JONES (814) 207-6652

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 2ND FROM 10:30 A.M. TO NOON.

DETAILS: NEW PRICE: $259,000 – $40,000 PRICE DROP! –

This is 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on over 2 acres, just outside of Tyrone Borough with over 4,000 sq ft of living space. The open concept on the main level features an oversized Great Room with a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace, dining room, living room/den area and a eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen is a screened-in covered patio with a fully functional fireplace. The 2nd floor offers a master bedroom with en-suite, 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, and an oversized sitting area overlooking the 1st Floor Great Room. 20 minutes from State College and Altoona!