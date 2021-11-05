Perry Wellington 4.5- Spectacular Virtual 3D Tour

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s been a while since the Perry Wellington 4.5 team has shown off their Matterport 3D tour. This time they have a spectacular showing in Hollidaysburg that you don’t want to miss in the video above.

301 BRISTOL LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $729,000 – Stunning 5+ bedroom…. 4 1/2 bath home in the beautiful Elmwood neighborhood of Hollidaysburg. Over 4500 sq.ft. in just the 1st & 2nd floor alone! It has a 2 story foyer, office, formal dining room,great room w/gas fireplace, concrete kitchen countertops & island, stainless steel appliances and a spacious first floor master suite. Second floor has 4 bedrooms with 2 Jack & Jill baths. There’s also a finished basement with a wet bar, dishwasher and two refrigerators. Plus – a theater area with stadium seating. Two bonus rooms in the basement offer an additional bedroom, den, exercise and craft area. And, a lot more! This is one home that you have to see in person!

