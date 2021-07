ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)-- A woman involved in a hit-and-run July 17, has been charged with multiple misdemeanor counts after she provided police with false information of the hit-and-run.

According to a complaint by police, from reviewing surveillance video police discovered that 39-year-old Heather Sisto hit the side of a Rutter's building, got out of her car to see if there was any damage to the vehicle and then proceeded to drive away.