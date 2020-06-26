Perry Wellington 4.5 – Showing More with a 3D Tour

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

800 CLARK STREET GALLITZIN – LISTED BY ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $449,000

DETAILS: Beautiful custom built home with plenty of upgrades! This executive home is built for entertaining and has 2 complete kitchens and fireplaces throughout. This is truly a must see! Seller has reconfigured the lot and expects it to be over 2 acres. All custom made kitchen cabinets, tile, and real wood flooring throughout home, dining room and front door chandeliers, separate laundry room on the first floor, full basement custom bar with sinks, hook-ups for reach-in cooler and ice machine, beautiful open sunroom with skylights, built-in garage cabinets, fully carpeted attic with closets and separated rooms, also includes a pull-down attic for storage space, pool house garage with cabinets, sink and stove hookups, built-in pool with diving board and walk-in steps, fish pond with waterfall.

