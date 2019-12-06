Perry Wellington 4.5 – Senior Mirror, Serious Buyers

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

We are just weeks away from Christmas and the New Year and the deep freeze is off and on already. So, is this time of year a good time to put your home on the market?

If you have your house listed, should you keep it on the market? Or take it off and wait until spring for a fresh start?

Those questions are addressed in Adam’s latest Senior Mirror article that addresses “serious buyers” coming this Sunday in the Altoona Mirror.

Are there serious buyers in the winter time? Or is your listing doomed to fail this time of year?

