Breaking News
Solicitor: Brookville police chief’s stepson is one of two in viral deer video

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Senior Mirror, Serious Buyers

Perry Wellington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

4.5% Commission!

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. 

Office Phone Numbers: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 
State College: (814) 273-1446 
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 
Bedford: (814) 310-0099 
Scranton: (570) 309-6136 
Reading; (610) 440-4336 

Circuit Mortgage: 
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

We are just weeks away from Christmas and the New Year and the deep freeze is off and on already. So, is this time of year a good time to put your home on the market?

If you have your house listed, should you keep it on the market? Or take it off and wait until spring for a fresh start?

Those questions are addressed in Adam’s latest Senior Mirror article that addresses “serious buyers” coming this Sunday in the Altoona Mirror.

Are there serious buyers in the winter time? Or is your listing doomed to fail this time of year?

If you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home…

Contact Perry Wellington Realty at:

814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss