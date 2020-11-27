Perry Wellington 4.5 – Selling Your Home Over the Holidays

Thinking about selling your home before the year is over? It might seem like a tough time as everyone is gearing up for whatever holiday they’re going to celebrate, but there are some good reasons why selling during the holiday season can go pretty well… especially this year!
Low Inventory = High Price
Buyers are More Serious
Holidays are More “Cozy & Inviting”
Job Transfers and End of the Year Tax Breaks
If you’re like help buying or selling a home, you can contact Perry Wellington Realty over the phone and online at any time.
Contact Perry Wellington Realty at:
814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com
655 CARL ROAD, DYSART – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513
LISTING PRICE: $830,000
DETAILS: $830,000 – Welcome to 655 Carl Road where the possibilities are endless and the views are breathtaking. The property features approx 174.5 acres of land with a nicely kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home, an enormous 3 story barn with stalls and metal roofing, 2 over-sized garages, and an outbuilding on top of the hill. Also, located on the property is a pond with various species of wildlife. Approx 110 of the acres are tillable and approx 60 acres are wooded. Whether you want to start a business in agriculture or if you just want to live in luxurious privacy, 655 Carl Road is the perfect place for you!